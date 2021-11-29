Image

Your Guide to Shenzhen
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image

Shenzhen Daily News & Articles

Welcome to your Shenzhen news source putting daily information in the palm of your hand. Come back everyday to understand this rapidly changing China city. Our contributors bring into view the latest happenings, today and in the future.
Featured image for “Recap of Now Shenzhen Launch Party”

Recap of Now Shenzhen Launch Party

And that’s a wrap! To announce the launch of our new website interface, to celebrate the end of the year,…

Now Shenzhen  |  December 28, 2021

Featured image for “Gifts & Swag To Grab at NowShenzhen Launch Party”

Gifts & Swag To Grab at NowShenzhen Launch Party

Dear Supporters of NowShenzhen, The day has come! This is our final call for you to join our re-launch event and wrap…

shadstone  |  December 21, 2021

Featured image for “[Raffles Announced] NowShenzhen Launch Party Keeps Getting More Interesting！”

[Raffles Announced] NowShenzhen Launch Party Keeps Getting More Interesting！

Dear NowShenzhen community, It’s getting close now – the NowShenzhen relaunch party is just a few days away and we’re continuing to…

shadstone  |  December 17, 2021

Featured image for “VIP Drink Special Offer at NowShenzhen’s Launch Party”

VIP Drink Special Offer at NowShenzhen’s Launch Party

Dear NowShenzhen Community, Here’s a great reason to swing by our NowShenzhen Launch party at the Terrace this Saturday Dec…

shadstone  |  December 15, 2021

Latest News

Featured image for “Relaunch Party for NowShenzhen (Shenzhen Party) – Dec. 18 – Join Us In-Person or Virtually!”
Dec. 08, 2021

Relaunch Party for NowShenzhen (Shenzhen Party) – Dec. 18 – Join Us In-Person or Virtually!

Featured image for “Coronavirus Shenzhen Live Updates”
Nov. 20, 2021

Coronavirus Shenzhen Live Updates

Featured image for “The Torch of NowShenzhen has been Passed”
Nov. 18, 2021

The Torch of NowShenzhen has been Passed

Featured image for “9 Great Parties to Enjoy Halloween in Shenzhen”
Oct. 20, 2021

9 Great Parties to Enjoy Halloween in Shenzhen

Featured image for “nogogo Recipe of the Week – Tuna Pizza”
Oct. 08, 2021

nogogo Recipe of the Week – Tuna Pizza

Featured image for “Mark Ndesandjo – Senator Obama’s Other Brother Who Lives in Shenzhen China”
Oct. 08, 2021

Mark Ndesandjo – Senator Obama’s Other Brother Who Lives in Shenzhen China

Featured image for “SAIS – Shenzhen American International school , Halloween fun”
Oct. 08, 2021

SAIS – Shenzhen American International school , Halloween fun

Featured image for “Very Austrian outside, totally Chinese inside”
Oct. 08, 2021

Very Austrian outside, totally Chinese inside

View All Daily News & Articles

Shenzhen Apartments & Accommodations

Many expats dream of living in China. Apart from the opportunity to live and work abroad, there is a chance to experience a new culture while learning another language. Shenzhen is one of the most exciting places for this, with a rich history and an exciting future ahead. We’re here to help you find the perfect place to hang your hat while you're here.

Latest Apartments

[Nanshan]

55Sqm Xiandai Huating Near to Nanshan Book City MT...
[Shekou]

【Coastal Rose Garden3】223㎡ seaview big balco...
[Nanshan]

looking for female roommate in Nan Shan...
[Shekou]

【The Peninsula4】113㎡ seaview oven kitchen br...
[Shekou]

【Coastal Rose Garden2】126㎡ renovation seavie...
[Shekou]

new era international apt...
[Shekou]

【The Peninsula4】103㎡ seaview oven kitchen fu...
[Nanshan]

Looking for roommate — 3 BR/ 100 sqm /Hai Di...
View More Apartment Listings

Shenzhen Jobs

Find the best way to start your career in Shenzhen, China

Top Categories

See All
Education
Hospitality
Food & Beverage
Sales & Marketing
IT & High Tech
Art & Design
Management

latest job listings

PR/Media/Advertising

Marketing specialist & copywriter

Job responsibility: 1. Write copy for Amazon listing/packaging/website listing/blog/YTB video scripts 2. Proof-read all the materials for packaging and customer communication. 3. Update social media p...

  • Avantree Corporation
  • Shenzhen
International Trade

Logistic Assistant

Part time job: * Visit factories and suppliers in Shenzen. * Take photos, and handle excel, word etc. * Advanced level of English or advanced Spanish. * Daily availability of 3-4 hours ...

  • GluCloud
  • Shenzhen
  • Part Time
Teaching

Montessori English Teacher

Peninsula Education Group Co. Ltd., located in Shekou, Nanshan District of Shenzhen. Established in 2008. Peninsula aims to offer an authentic Montessori education based on the principles and methods ...

  • Peninsula Education Group Co. Ltd.
  • Nanshan District, Shenzhen
  • Full Time
PR/Media/Advertising

Social Media Manager

Social Media Representative (Onsite & Remote) Manager or oversee all social media accounts ( Twitter, Medium and Telegram etc.) Conceptualize and strategize content focus and direction Generate, e...

  • Shenzhen Pushi Technology Co.Ltd.
  • Shenzhen
International Trade

Operations Clerk

Young & dynamic people, At least with an experience of 2 years, Female or Male Having ability to use all Microsoft Applications perfectly Chinese Citizens Only Required Position: Follow up order w...

  • BT TECHNOLOGY HK LIMITED
  • SHEKOU / SEAWORLD
View More Job Listings

Shenzhen Events

Your authoritative guide to events in the city. From nightlife to trade shows, activities for the family, kids, and even for your furry friends. We work hard to bring you the most comprehensive list of events in Shenzhen and aim to be the only stop you need to make online to find out what’s going on in our city..

upcoming events

Nightlife

Wednesday Fiesta (周三派对）????????????????????

Every Wednesday – enjoy crispy enchiladas and tasty Sangria and Mariachi Loco at your favorite lab in Shenzhen. 每个...
Art & Culture

Gaetano Pesce: Nobody’s Perfect

Design Society and the Gaetano Pesce Studio are pleased to present Gaetano Pesce: Nobody’s Perfect, the first museum solo e...
Food & Drink

Pizza Expressions at Residence G

Residence G Shenzhen, the lifestyle and serviced apartments located in the heart of Nanshan district, is delighted to launch ...
Food & Drink

Happy Hour @Imperial Inn

Daily Happy Hour @ Imperial Inn 7 Days a week…no exceptions ...
Food & Drink

????HAPPY HOUR @Brass House

HAPPY HOUR30% OFFin all the beer in da house???? Everyday from 6pm-8pm!_____ BRASS HOUSE an irreverent and stripped-down bar ...

Event Categories

See All
Nightlife
Trade Shows
Networking
Comedy
Live Shows
Art & Culture
Family & Kids
Pets
View More Events

Shenzhen Guides

Some of our most popular guides to the city. We charge ourselves with providing you with the most up to date and authoritative guides to our fast paced city. Leverage our extensive database of know-how to make your stay and travel in Shenzhen more efficient, worthwhile, and dare we say just a little less frustrating.

Top shenzhen guides

Featured image for “Window of the World Shenzhen”

Cultural Attractions

Window of the World Shenzhen

Featured image for “Three Main Types of Foreign Investment Enterprises in China”

Activities

Three Main Types of Foreign Investment Enterprises in China

Featured image for “Greek Handmade Traditional Halva, Health Benefits, Delicious Snack Recipe”

Activities

Greek Handmade Traditional Halva, Health Benefits, Delicious Snack Recipe

Featured image for “Tips in Dating a Chinese Woman: How to Win a Chinese Woman’s Heart”

Activities

Tips in Dating a Chinese Woman: How to Win a Chinese Woman’s Heart

Featured image for “Mandarin Chinese Language Schools from Futian to Shekou”

Education

Mandarin Chinese Language Schools from Futian to Shekou

Featured image for “The Queen of Spas”

Spa/Massage

The Queen of Spas

View More Shenzhen Guides

Shenzhen Directory

See all the businesses in Shenzhen in one place.
Featured image for “Desmond Barbershop”
Featured image for “Jing Yi Tea House and Vegetarian Restaurant”
Featured image for “Ritz Carlton Fitness Center and Spa membership – group package”
Featured image for “Shenzhen Dining: More Than Just Morning Tea”
Featured image for “Lili Marleen Grand Opening”
Featured image for “The Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong”
Featured image for “Executive Centre Opens New Centre at Two Exchange Square, Hong Kong”
Featured image for “Interview with Eric Zhang, CJW Eric’s Vision for CJW”
Featured image for “Chef Tan Guo-sheng Joins T’ang Court”
Featured image for “Shenzhen Wine and Cheese Club July Event at Galleon Photos Posted”
Featured image for “Beijing Yingke Law Firm (Shenzhen Office)”
Featured image for “Thai Amarin in Shekou is Coming Back”
Featured image for “Excursion to Shatin: MOS Burger”
Featured image for “Longgang District Police – Safety and Security Anywhere You Go”
Featured image for “Let’s Viet”
Featured image for “Invincible Fight Club”
    View More Shenzhen Directories
    Choose Your Destination

    Start Exploring Shenzhen,
    Online, Now!

    News

    Your Shenzhen news source putting daily information in the palm of your hand.

    View Shenzhen News

    Apartments

    Find the perfect place to hang your hat while you're in Shenzhen.
    View Shenzhen Apartments

    Jobs

    Find the best way to start your career in Shenzhen, China
    View Shenzhen Jobs

    Events

    The only stop you need to make online to find out what’s going on in Shenzhen
    View Shenzhen Events

    Guides

    Leverage the most up to date and authoritative guides to our fast paced city.
    View Shenzhen Guides

    Directory

    Your bridge to quality businesses and providers in Shenzhen.
    View Shenzhen Directory